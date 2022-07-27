Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $85.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $95.36 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average of $91.27.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.9% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 253.4% during the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,479,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,731,000 after buying an additional 161,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.5% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.