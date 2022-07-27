Coastline Trust Co Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $165.33 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $413.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day moving average of $209.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.