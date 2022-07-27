CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CIXX. CIBC decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CI Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.07.

CI Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CIXX opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 16.5% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

