Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 11,846.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 2,703.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 501.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHGG. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.98 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

