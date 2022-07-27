Center for Financial Planning Inc. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,083 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.03.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.68.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

