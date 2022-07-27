Carter Financial Group INC. Acquires New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $165.33 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

