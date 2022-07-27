C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $1.05 Billion Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 11.5% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.06% of Alphabet worth $1,054,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.09 and a 200-day moving average of $139.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

