Brokerages Set United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Price Target at $1,115.00

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,115.00.
Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.37) to GBX 1,250 ($15.06) in a report on Monday, June 27th.
United Utilities Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $26.36 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
United Utilities Group Increases Dividend
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.
