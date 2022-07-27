Brokerages Set United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Price Target at $1,115.00

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRYGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,115.00.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.37) to GBX 1,250 ($15.06) in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $26.36 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.6811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

