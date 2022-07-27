Brokerages Set Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Target Price at $3.50

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPZM. Cowen downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epizyme

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Epizyme by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,603,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,934 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Epizyme by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,267,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Epizyme by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,778,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,390 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Epizyme by 6,665.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,955,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,277 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Epizyme by 459.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,225,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,661 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.44. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $7.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 614.08% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Epizyme will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

