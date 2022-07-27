Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

BFAM stock opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.38 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

