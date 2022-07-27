Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.39 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Shares of PG opened at $144.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.10 and a 200-day moving average of $151.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

