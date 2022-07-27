Bellecapital International Ltd. Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,785 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $1,294,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $1,877,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

