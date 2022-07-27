Beddow Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,103 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.1% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 375,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 14,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Pfizer by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 42,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

