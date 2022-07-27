Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BHC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of BHC opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $30.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 59,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

