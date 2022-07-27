Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.26.

AYRWF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $5.20 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $356.12 million and a P/E ratio of -28.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

