AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$49.50 by Analysts at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$55.00 to C$49.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACQ. National Bankshares downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial cut AutoCanada from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.44.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$25.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.63. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$22.41 and a 1 year high of C$59.26. The company has a market cap of C$665.40 million and a PE ratio of 5.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.73.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 4.9980945 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

