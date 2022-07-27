Aua Capital Management LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 80,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Price Performance

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.81.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.16 and its 200 day moving average is $210.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $404.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

