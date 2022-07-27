Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.35. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $160.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $146.43 and a 52-week high of $230.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $152.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.