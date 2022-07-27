Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,161 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $57,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

NYSE:VZ opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

