Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,296 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $187,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.9 %

NVDA opened at $165.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.07 and its 200-day moving average is $209.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

