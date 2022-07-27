Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ARCT opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $433.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.79. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.21% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.