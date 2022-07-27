Analysts Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target at $16.50

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of MGNX opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $223.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.13.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.24). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Karrels acquired 40,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,686.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 640.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 150,850 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth $252,000.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

