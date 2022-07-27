Analysts Set Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target at $94.83

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.83.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Citrix Systems
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citrix Systems Trading Down 0.2 %
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The cloud computing company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 81.68% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $825.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
