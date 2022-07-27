Analysts Set Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target at $94.83

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.83.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS opened at $101.00 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.42.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The cloud computing company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 81.68% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $825.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

