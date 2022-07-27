Analysts Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Price Target at $62.95

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

