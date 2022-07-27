Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $77,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.73. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.