Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.10.

Shares of GOOG opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.73. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

