AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys 102 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,668 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 732.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $585,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $165.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $413.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.99.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Cowen cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

