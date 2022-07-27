Advance Capital Management Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 978.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 42,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 38,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $147.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $289.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.00. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

