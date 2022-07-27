abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 216,159 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $81,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.68.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

