abrdn plc Sells 761,243 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219,486 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 761,243 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.08% of Verizon Communications worth $164,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

