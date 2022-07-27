abrdn plc Sells 15,339 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,339 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $599,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.10.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.