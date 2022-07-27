abrdn plc Has $89.20 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,703,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,110,387 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $89,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $293.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

