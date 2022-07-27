abrdn plc Has $299.20 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

abrdn plc decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,671 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $299,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,340,000 after buying an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $144.27 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $346.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

