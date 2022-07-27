abrdn plc Has $26.53 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

abrdn plc decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 188,609 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $26,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 647,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Stock Up 4.6 %

GE stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

General Electric Profile



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

