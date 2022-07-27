abrdn plc Has $22.47 Million Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.34% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $22,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

RBA opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

