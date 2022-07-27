abrdn plc Has $22.34 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 50,817 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $22,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

