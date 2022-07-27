3M (NYSE:MMM) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a reduce rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.85.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $140.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.