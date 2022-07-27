1,623 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $147.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.00. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $289.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

