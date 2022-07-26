Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) & 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Financial Analysis

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Where Food Comes From and 2U’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 9.76% 17.02% 11.41% 2U -28.45% -18.88% -7.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Where Food Comes From and 2U’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $21.93 million 2.87 $2.96 million $0.37 28.19 2U $945.68 million 0.77 -$194.77 million ($3.63) -2.61

Volatility and Risk

Where Food Comes From has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 2U. 2U is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 2U has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.9% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of 2U shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Where Food Comes From and 2U, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A 2U 1 5 6 0 2.42

2U has a consensus target price of $23.18, suggesting a potential upside of 144.53%. Given 2U’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 2U is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats 2U on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. The company also offers sustainability programs, compliance management, and software-as-a-service; maintenance, support, and software-related consulting services; and web-hosting services, as well as sells hardware. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. This segment targets students seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree. The Alternative Credential segment offers online open courses, executive education programs, technical cources, skills-based boot camps, and micro-credential programs through nonprofit colleges and universities. This segment targets students seeking to reskill or upskill through shorter duration and lower-priced offerings. It also provides a platform that provides front-end and back-end cloud-based SaaS technology and technology-enabled services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

