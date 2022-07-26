West Branch Capital LLC Sells 979 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.3% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,819,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,448,000 after buying an additional 835,765 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,137,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after buying an additional 82,962 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

