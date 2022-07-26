Wells Fargo & Company Increases Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target to $67.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company to $67.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.72. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after buying an additional 164,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,210,000 after acquiring an additional 557,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sonoco Products by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,102,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,503,000 after purchasing an additional 141,562 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.