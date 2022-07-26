WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 616 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $218.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

