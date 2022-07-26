WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 616 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 5,850.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $58,314,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $218.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

