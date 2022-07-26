WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

