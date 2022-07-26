WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 204 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,593 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,125 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after purchasing an additional 784,566 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,388,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DD opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

