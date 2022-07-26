WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 172,714 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 505.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,864 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,714 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

