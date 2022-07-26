Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lifted by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.23.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $214.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.63. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $407.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

