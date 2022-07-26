Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Boosted by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,526,000. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 15,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,076,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $233,353,000 after buying an additional 54,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

Visa stock opened at $214.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.63. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.23.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.