Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Boosted by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,526,000. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 15,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,076,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $233,353,000 after buying an additional 54,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 0.3 %
Visa stock opened at $214.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.63. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.23.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.