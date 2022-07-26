Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after buying an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after buying an additional 1,650,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,722,000 after buying an additional 193,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,029,000 after purchasing an additional 127,759 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $78.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EQR opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $94.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

