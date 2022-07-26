Versor Investments LP Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after buying an additional 1,333,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Texas Instruments by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,194,000 after buying an additional 949,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after buying an additional 885,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $163.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.96. The stock has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.90.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

